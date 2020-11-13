Judge bars ex-Peru leader from leaving nation for 18 months

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A judge barred former Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra from leaving the nation for 18 months Friday while prosecutors investigate bribery allegations that Congress used to oust him, plunging the nation into a political crisis. The case against the popular leader – whose ouster has been criticized by international organizations – is still in the preliminary stage. Vizcarra forcefully denied the charges Monday before Congress but legislators nonetheless voted to remove him. The decision has sparked daily protests by Peruvians accusing Congress of abusing the constitution.