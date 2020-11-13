Iowa Hawkeyes run over Minnesota 35-7 to reclaim the Pig!

MINNEPOLIS(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeyes got 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns from tailback Tyler Goodson and the Iowa defense was within 14 seconds of pitching a shutout as Iowa crushed Minnesota 35-7.

The Hawks picker off 2 Tanner Morgan passes including Riley Moss who returned an interception 60 yards to set up Goodson's second touchdown. Iowa has won its last two games by a combined 84-14 as the Hawks improve to 2-2. It is Iowa's sixth straight win over the Gophers reclaims the Floyd of Rosedale travelling trophy..