Grundy Center and Iowa City Regina both advance to Class A State Football Title Game

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--Grundy Center – looking to return to the state final – had their defense working early –

Dexter Whitehall grabbed his second first quarter interception – and that spurred the offense –

Zach Opheim – the stand-out senior running back – gets some big room – Opheim gets in to the openn for a big 63 yard gain –

and that led to the Spartans first points – quarterback Logan Knaack goes to the far sideline – and he takes it 25 yards for the score – 7, 3 Grundy Center in the lead –

and after recovering a squib kick – they went right back to work – Knaack – doing what he does best – gets inside the five – he scored three plays later on a sneak for a 14, 3 halftime Spartan lead –

and they just put it away – Knaack from the 22 – and he puts on the jets – 76 yards – this run led to another sneak touchdown –

Knaack and Opheim combined for 420 rushing yards as Grundy Center cruises to the championship 34 to 6 –

Logan Knaack/Grundy Center Junior

“This is everything. We've been nwaiting for this for a year. A lot of emotions have gone in through the offseason. We weren't sure if we were going to have a season.”

Travis Zajac/Grundy Center Head Coach

“To imagine this, envision this, everything we've bee striving for for the last 12 months, it's an incredible accomplishment.”

In the earlier semi – Regina – chasing their first title since 20-15 – faced off with Saint Ansgar –

Bit of an offensive shoot-out – game tied at 14 in the second quarter as there goes Regina's Theo Kolie – Kolie with a big game – 58 yards down to the 3 –

Next play – they go right back to him – Regina up 21, 14 –

but Saint Ansgar had a lot of answers – this one from Justin Horgen – goes 32 yards on the keeper – back and forth in the first half – tied again at 21 –

but on the last play before the break – Kolie gets another – his third touchdown run comes as the clock expires – 163 rushing yards for Kolie as the Regals went to the half with a 21, 14 lead –

and they pushed it to two scores in the second half – Ashton Cook keeps it – fires right up the middle for the score –and the Regals put it away in the end – the roll to the final 49 to 28 –

Theo Kolie/Regina Senior

“The best part about us is we compliment each other. If they try to stop me, Ashton can always run the ball, and if they try to stop the run, we can always pass the ball. We have good balance.”