Final collection of non-tree derecho debris in Cedar Rapids happening this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three months after the August derecho that caused widespread damage, the City of Cedar Rapids will be making their final sweep for non-tree-related debris cleanup.

The final collection of any debris that's not tree material, which began during the week of August 31, will be on Sunday, November 15. Collection of tree materials and debris will continue.

Residents should set debris at the curb, making sure to keep the street and sidewalks clear.

The order that streets are cleared depends on the size of the street, parked cars, traffic volume, and other factors.

