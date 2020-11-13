Serious injuries reported in explosion at VA hospital

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An official says there are serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut. Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday that state and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven. He cited “an explosion type incident” with “serious injuries.” State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal. State police said they were sending three detectives.