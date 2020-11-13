EU decries Belarus violence after opposition supporter death

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has condemned the continued violent crackdown by Belarusian authorities following the death of a 31-year-old opposition supporter who died in a hospital after he was reportedly beaten by security forces. The man’s death Thursday came about three months after mass protests began in Belarus in the wake of the Aug. 9 election that official results say gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated and have been calling for Lukashenko’s resignation. More than 17,000 people have been arrested since the election.