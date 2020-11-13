President-elect Joe Biden wins Arizona, gaining 11 electoral votes

(CNN) — For the third time in presidential history since 1996, a Democrat flipped Arizona in a presidential election.

CNN projected on Thursday that president-elect Joe Biden would carry Arizona, defeating President Trump.

There were three key shifts in the state that helped Democrats this year — a growing Latino population that leans Democratic, a surge in voters moving to Arizona from nearby liberal states, and the way suburban voters have starkly broken with a Republican party.

Some Democrats attribute this success to the coronavirus, which rocked the state over the summer — in part because of the government's decision to let a stay-at-home order expire in May.

CNN projects Biden has won 290 electoral votes and President Donald Trump has accumulated 217 so far, with winners from two states still to be decided.