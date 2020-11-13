Coralville Mayor issues a citywide mask mandate

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Coralville Mayor John Lundell has issued a proclamation mandating masks in public spaces where social distancing of six feet isn't possible.

The mandate is expected to last until January 15th, 2021.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate across the state including in our community, the Coralville City Council and I believe that it is critical to take this step requiring the wearing of masks when in public. Scientific evidence clearly indicates that mask-wearing is the most effective method for curbing the spread of this virus until a vaccine or other measures are developed. The Council and I appreciate the cooperation of our citizens, visitors, and businesses as we do our part to avoid spreading the virus,” Coralville Mayor John Lundell

There are some exceptions in place. Those can be found in the proclamation below.

Read the full proclamation here.