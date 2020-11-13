China congratulates Biden on being elected US president

BEIJING (AP) — China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president. A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said: “We respect the choice of the American people. We congratulate Mr. Biden.” China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng of governments that congratulated Biden last weekend after he was projected to have secured enough Electoral College votes to win the White House. Wang gave no reason for the delay, but said, “at the same time, the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.”