Cambodia readies treason trials against political dissidents

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s government is targeting about 50 people in its most concerted legal offensive against its political opponents since 2017, according to copies of court summonses. They all were charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent anti-government activities over the past three years. One of the best known of the group is Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer who has long been one of the most outspoken critics of Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government. According to a summons she posted on her Facebook page, she is to appear in court on Nov. 26 to stand trial for conspiracy to commit treason and incitement to commit a felony. If convicted, she could face up to 12 years in prison.