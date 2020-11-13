Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng has become the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues.

She was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. The team says Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins’ top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season