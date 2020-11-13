Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect sought

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — Police in eastern Arkansas say an officer was fatally shot by a man suspected in an earlier shooting. Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith says officers had stopped an SUV on Thursday night when 29-year-old Latarius Howard got out and opened fire, striking one officer who later died at a hospital. The officer’s name was not immediately released. Smith says a second officer was not injured as Howard fled in the vehicle from the city about 100 miles east of Little Rock. Howard was sought in connection with a Nov. 1 assault and shooting that wounded a man in Helena-West Helena.