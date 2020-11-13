Another hurricane brewing in the Atlantic Basin

Tropical Depression 31 has developed in the Caribbean Sea.

Later today, the National Hurricane Center predicts this depression will develop into Tropical Storm Iota. By the end of the weekend, it is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane as it once again hits Central America. The region is still recovering from powerful Hurricane Eta, which made landfall as a Category 4.

Iota is the ninth letter in the Greek Alphabet. This will be the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Basin season. Theta broke the 2005 tie for most tropical systems in one season, so the records continue to add up this season.

Speaking of hurricane season, it officially ends November 30th. Back in 2005, the last tropical system to develop in the season was Tropical Storm Zeta on December 30th.

By the way, if there were to be a tropical system that developed in January, the NHC would start on 2021 list of names.