11 Germans charged with alleged far-right terror plot

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 11 German men have been charged with belonging to a far-right terror organization on allegations they were planning deadly attacks on Muslims. Prosecutors said the group’s eventual goal was creating civil war and overthrowing the German government. Federal prosecutors said Friday the group plotted to bring about “conditions similar to civil war” by attacking mosques and killing or injuring the largest number of Muslims possible. The group was allegedly formed in September 2019 and the suspects were arrested in mid-February. All but one is still in custody.