White separatist who spewed racial hatred dead at 82

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82. The Riverside County Public Health Department said Thursday that Metzger died Nov. 4 of Parkinson’s disease. As a Klan leader in the 1970s and later as founder of the White Aryan Resistance, Metzger organized rallies and cross burnings. But he was pushed into the shadows after skinheads connected to his group beat a Black man to death in Oregon in 1988. The victim’s family won a $12.5 million judgment against Metzger, his organization and others.