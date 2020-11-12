“We are hanging by a thread”: As coronavirus cases surge, Linn County leaders call for the community to do its part

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Linn County leaders sounded the alarm Thursday as coronavirus cases in the county continue to surge.

In a virtual press conference Thursday morning, officials called on state leaders and members of the community to do more to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This week alone, the county has seen more than 18-hundred news cases. Public Health officials said the county is currently in a crisis stage. It is averaging 368 new cases every day.

Iowa State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha summed it up in one word.

"Up," she said. "Everything is increasing. The spread, the positive COVID cases, the hospitalizations, the deaths."

Mathis called on Iowa Governor Kim Reynold to enact a statewide mask mandate. In her latest proclamation on Tuesday, Reynolds required masks in certain situations, but Mathis said they should be required at all times in public.

"The virus doesn't discriminate whether 25 or 100 people are attending an event. It gives equal opportunity to everyone," Sen. Mathis said. "Masks should be worn in all conditions. This is called prevention."

On Thursday, every student in the Cedar Rapids Community School district, the state's second-largest district, began at least two weeks of remote learning.

"We are struggling to continue our programming because our employees and our students are being affected by the surge in community cases," Superintendent Noreen Bush said.

In a letter to families, Bush cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, impact on the healthcare system, and CRCSD's staff absenteeism as reasons for the move.

Since October 26, 245 staff members were exposed to someone in the community who later tested positive for COVID-19. At the start of this week, there were 57 new open cases.

Bush said 22 members of the district's transportation department are currently out, leaving that arm of the district's operation 'hanging by a thread.'

"We cannot pick up kids in our great yellow school buses without drivers," she said.

During Thursday's press conference Heather Meador, supervisor for the Clinical Services Branch in the Linn County Public Health Department, announced changes to the department's definition of close contacts.

County public health officials put out a three-tier guide of recommended actions to slow the virus's spread.

"Due to Linn County's test positivity rate over the previous eight days, Linn County Public Health currently recommends actions in our most restrictive tier one of the guidance," Meador said. "At this time, we are recommending to require the use of masks or facial cloth coverings in public, to limit gatherings and social events to no more than 10 people. We are recommending restaurants and bars exclusively offer carry-out service and to encourage all non-essential workers to work remotely."

Meador said there is not one specific event that has caused the increase, but rather pandemic fatigue.

With the holiday season on the horizon, she said it is critical to be cautious if gathering with friends or family.

"We must do what we can to slow community spread of COVID-19 as our public health and our health care systems are strained," Meador said. "Consider your health and the health of those around you when choosing how to celebrate this holiday season."

As the temperatures fall, Meador said she and other health experts are worried about everyone spending more time indoors.

"It is really keeping the number of people that you're spending time with to a small number," she said. "It is hard, especially with the holidays coming up. Even when you are indoors, keep that social distance between each other. Make sure chairs, or seating arrangements are spread out so that they're six feet apart. Make sure that everybody's wearing a mask if they're not in your immediate household."

Eight months into this pandemic, Meador said the COVID fatigue is real. However, we can't let our guard down yet.

We are getting closer and closer every day, and we will get to the other side of this," she said. "We all have a responsibility ethically morally as community members to do the right thing to protect each other."