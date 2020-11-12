Waterloo Career Center held a drive-by event to honor veterans for their service

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - All day yesterday, the nation honored veterans for their services. Here in Waterloo, the Waterloo Career Center decided to put on something sweet and held a drive-by event.

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. yesterday morning, students and faculty of the career center handed out free sweets and hot beverages for veterans who stopped by.





Above are pictures of students and faculty working the drive-by.

VETERANS WERE OFFERED:

homemade cinnamon rolls

coffee

hot chocolate

cappuccinos

Along with masks and hand sanitizers, to career center's lead teacher, Amy Miehe, believed this was a fun but safe way to pay tribute.

"Finding a way to make this work and actually seeing cars here you know before it really technically started is exciting," Miehe said.

From being a drink carrier to ushering in cars, students and faculty were able to rotate throughout different stations.

Although the pandemic has made many adjustments to our lives, Miehe said that couldn't stop them from honoring those who served.

"We just think it's incredible and an honor to recognize veterans for all that they've done for us."

