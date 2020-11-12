US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. special representative for Iran is insisting a pressure campaign of sanctions targeting Iran would persist into the administration of President Joe Biden. That’s even as Biden has pledged to potentially return America to Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Elliot Abrams told The Associated Press on Thursday that sanctions targeting Iran for human rights violations, its ballistic missile program and its regional influence would go on. He said that, as well as continued scrutiny by United Nations inspectors and American partners in the Mideast, would maintain that pressure.