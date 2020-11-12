Train blocks traffic at I-380 and Blairs Ferry Rd in Cedar Rapids

Train blocks traffic at I-380 and Blairs Ferry Rd in Cedar RapidsNew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Drivers in Cedar Rapids may need to prepare for some delays on their route this morning.
There is currently a train blocking Blairs Ferry Rd at the I-380 interchange in Cedar Rapids. Officials say the train is experiencing mechanical difficulties at this time.
Crews are en route to complete repairs. However, traffic is asked to seek an alternate route. A time frame for repairs is unknown at this time.