TRACKING: Seasonable temperatures; Slight chance of light showers

Today: We start the day with plenty of sunshine, but expect more clouds this afternoon as a cold front moves in. There is a chance for a few isolated showers in northern Iowa as the front passes by later this afternoon and into the early evening. There may be wet snowflakes mixed in as well, but any precipitation will be light. South/southwest wind 5-15 mph switches to the northwest this evening, ushering colder air.

Tonight: The sky becomes clear with temperatures dropping to the upper teens and lower 20s. It will be a bit breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph, especially in the early evening hours.

Friday: Plenty of sunshine expected. It will be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s with a south wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Our next system moves in bringing the likelihood of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and it will be breezy. Once the cold front moves through, it will usher in gusty winds and cooler temperatures for Sunday.