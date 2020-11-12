TRACKING: Chance of rain this weekend

Evening: The clouds will clear, and it will be breezy. Wind gusts could be near 25 mph from the northwest. Temperatures fall through the 30s.

Overnight: The wind becomes light under a clear sky. It will be cold with lows dropping into the low 20s. The usual colder spots could be in the teens.

Friday: The sky is sunny all day, but it will be chilly with highs near 40. Good news…the wind will be light from the southwest.

Saturday: An area of low pressure will move across Iowa with clouds and a few light rain showers. Rain amounts will be less than 0.25”. There will be a gusty south wind with highs in near 50.

Sunday: The wind switches directions and will come from the west with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures are also a little cooler…mid 40s. Clouds will linger for most of the day, but it will stay dry.