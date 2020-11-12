The Weeknd to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show

(CNN) -- Canadian R&B singer "The Weeknd" tweeted he's got a big gig next year: the Super Bowl halftime show.

He tweeted: "Performing on the iconic stage, see you Frebruary 7th, 2021."

The three-time Grammy winner says he's humbled, honored and ecstatic to take that stage.

Show organizers also confirmed the news.

The Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The pandemic has prompted the NFL to scale back the Super Bowl. It says it will likely only use 20 percent of the stadium's seating capacity.