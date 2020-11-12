Texas infant with injection marks tests positive for heroin

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 2-month-old girl tested positive for heroin and was placed on life support after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend. San Angelo police said Tuesday that the girl’s mother, Destiney Harbour, grandmother, Christin Bradley, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, were charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child. Officers responded to a home Saturday after receiving a report about an unconscious infant. The girl was taken to a hospital, where injection marks were found on her extremities and head and her urine tested positive for heroin. Investigators say the girl was apparently born in the home in August and had never received any formal medical care.