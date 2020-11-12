Stolen Bigfoot statue found along road in Santa Cruz County

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Police officers in the mountains north of Santa Cruz responded to a suspicious figure in a roadway early Thursday and found Bigfoot. The Scotts Valley Police Department says it was a little banged up but will be returned to its rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday. The museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature is outside Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park.