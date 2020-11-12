South Africa reopens to foreign travelers amid virus creep

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In an effort to revive its tourism industry, South Africa has opened up travel to visitors from all countries. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that foreign travelers will be admitted, providing they produce negative COVID-19 test results. This step makes South Africa one of the world’s countries most open to international travel and comes as the country is seeing a slow increase in cases of the disease. Ramaphosa said his government will closely monitor any signs that international visitors increase transmission rates. After closing its borders as part of one of the world’s strictest lockdowns imposed at the end of March, South Africa has gradually reopened, resuming international flights on Oct. 1 but not admitting travelers from countries with high infection rates.