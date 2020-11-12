Reynolds: COVID-19 widespread in Iowa’s rural and urban communities

IOWA (KWWL) -- During a news conference Thursday morning, Gov. Reynolds provided an update as Iowa struggles to control the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said the state is seeing significant spread, not just in more populated counties, but rural counties as well. She said that while the highest number of new cases are in Iowa's most populous areas, rural counties are "far exceeding" them in cases per 100,000.

"COVID-19 does not discriminate based on geography," Reynolds said. "The virus is present in all of our communities, and all of us can help stop its spread."

96 percent of Iowa's counties are currently in the red zone as the White House task force says the state needs to increase testing efforts, issue a mask mandate, and impose further restrictions.

The state has seen over 37,000 cases since Nov. 1 with an average positivity rate of 21.8 percent. Recently, six of the past seven days have seen over 4,000 new cases all with daily positivity rates over 40 percent.

This comes as hospitalization rates continue to rise. Reynolds said that even with the increase, hospitals are still accepting patients. She also said that older adults continue to experience more serious illness requiring hospitalizations with 72 percent of hospitalizations being individuals 60 or older.

Due to the increase in hospitalizations, the state's COVID-19 dashboard will be updated to show the age demographics of those admitted.

"These new categories will offer more specific information, not only by hospitalizations but by new cases as well," Reynolds said. "The age group change will be applied across all data on the site where age is reported."

The new data will also include a breakdown of daily hospitalizations by age since July 23, when the data was first required to be collected. The age groups will also be categorized differently, primarily by decade, with the exception of children (0-17). The age group change will be applied across all data on the site where age is reported.

TestIowa sites and other testing sites across the state have recently been backlogged with little availability. Reynolds said Thursday that each TestIowa site has added 200 more appointments to their daily schedule.