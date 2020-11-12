Official: Journalist killed in bomb blast in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial official says a bomb attached to the vehicle of a radio journalist in southern Afghanistan exploded, killing him. Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in southern Helmand province, said a sticky bomb attached to Elyas Dayee’s vehicle killed Dayee and wounded three others, including Dayee’s brother, a child and another man. Sami Mahdi, Radio Azadi bureau chief, tweeted: “My colleague and dear friend, Elyas Dayee, lost his life in a terrorist attack this morning.” The attack took place in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.