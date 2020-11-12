NYT Report: Eastern Iowa cities among top COVID-19 hotspots in US

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three of eastern Iowa's largest metro areas are ranked among the worst places in the country recently for COVID-19 spread.

New data from the New York Times shows Cedar Rapids, Waterloo-Cedar Falls, and Dubuque are all within the top 15 areas in the country for average daily cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

The Times lists Cedar Rapids No. 6 on its list for most daily cases per 100,000 people with an average of 156.4 new cases.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls comes in at No. 10 with 137.6 cases and Dubuque comes in at No. 12 with 133.7.

For reference, New York City is averaging 17.6 new cases per day, according to the data.

Other cities outside of Iowa ahead of Cedar Rapids on the list include; Minot, North Dakota; El Paso, Texas; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

