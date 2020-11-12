Nov. 12: With 50% positivity rate, Iowa reports another 4,337 cases, 30 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,337 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 170,358.

The state's website says that of the 170,358 people who have tested positive, 105,357 have recovered. This is 1,146 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 65,001. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 50 percent.

The state is reporting 30 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,928.

There were 207 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,208, which is up from 1,190. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 215 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 8,562 new tests given, and a total of 1,068,268 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were 308 more positive cases for a total of 8,942 cases in the county. There were 48 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,944. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 110 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 25.7 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there have been 745 new positive cases since Tuesday, which is the last time the dashboard was updated. There have been 10,255 total positive cases in the county. There have been 100 recoveries in this time period, for a total of 4,874 recoveries. There was one additional death reported, leaving a total of 151 deaths. There are 78 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 164 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 7,751 reported cases. There have been 27 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,526 recoveries. A total of 52,059 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 34 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 104 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 7,276 reported cases. There were 73 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,484. A total of 39,735 people have been tested. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 76 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.7 percent.

