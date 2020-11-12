Japanese automaker Nissan posts loss amid pandemic, scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has reported it posted a loss of 44.4 billion yen ($421 million) in the last quarter as the pandemic slammed profitability and the Japanese automaker fought to restore a brand image tarnished by a scandal centered on its former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Nissan Motor Co. had a profit of 59 billion yen in July-September of 2019. Yokohama-based Nissan reported Thursday that its quarterly sales dipped to 1.9 trillion yen ($18 billion) from 2.6 trillion yen a year earlier. Nissan officials said its global sales are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by December, if improvements continue at the current pace.