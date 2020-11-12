Italian hospitals face breaking point in fall virus surge

MILAN (AP) — Dr. Luca Cabrini was certain his hospital in Italy’s Lombardy province would reach its breaking point with 300 COVID-19 patients. But so far, virus patients fill 500 beds and counting. Cabrini can’t say when the hospital will hit the limit ‘’but that day is not far off.” During Italy’s autumn resurgence of the pandemic, concern is falling less on intensive care wards and more on regular medical wards. Eight regions in Italy have moved alarmingly into the red-alert zone with more than half of their hospital beds dedicated to coronavirus patients. Some hospitals in Lombardy and neighboring Piedmont have shut down surgical, pediatric and geriatric wards to make room for COVID patients.