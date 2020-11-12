Iowa posts sixth day of more than 4,000 positive virus cases

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — For the sixth consecutive day, more than 4,000 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. As the virus continued its rapid spread, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Thursday the number of people being treated in hospitals increased to 1,208 patients. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University report the seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 29% on Oct. 28 to 50% on Nov. 11. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation to South Dakota, which is at 54.5%. There were 30 additional deaths, bring the total number of those killed by the virus to 1,928 Iowa residents.