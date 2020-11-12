Iowa City’s mayor extends face-covering mandate until Jan. 15

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mayor Bruce Teague is extending his face-covering mandate.

Teague originally put the mandate in place on July 21, which required every person in the city to wear a face-covering in a public space. The order has been extended until Jan. 15, 2021.

The city cited rising COVID-19 cases nationwide as the reason for the extension. They also said Iowa City is entering flu season and people will be spending more time inside due to colder temperatures.

YOU CAN READ THE ENTIRE ORDER HERE

If you violate the order, you can be fined by a police officer.

The fine for the first offense being the minimum fine for a simple misdemeanor ($105).

The fine for a second or subsequent offense being the maximum fine for a simple misdemeanor ($855).

A citation shall be the last resort to obtain compliance.

Public spaces covered by the mandate include, but are not limited to:

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Hardware stores

Retail stores

Outside if keeping six feet away from others is not possible

Public transportation or private car service (including taxis, rideshare, or carpooling)

Under the Mayor's order, businesses cannot provide service or allow a customer to enter if they are not wearing a face-covering. They must also post signs at their entrance.

To report any violations to the order, you can call the routine police business phone number at 319-356-6800. Anyone with questions about the order itself can call the City Attorney's Office at 319-356-5030.

COVID-19 cases are exploding across the country, and Iowa. We know what helps control the spread:



😷 Mask up! #MaskUpIC

🏃‍♂️ 🚶‍♀️Social distance.

🏘Wearing a mask around those who do not live in your home. pic.twitter.com/b9z3tUI029 — City of Iowa City (@CityOfIowaCity) November 10, 2020

Places and times where people are exempt from a face-covering include:

When alone or in presence of only household members

Traveling in personal vehicle alone or with household members

When jogging or biking outside

While at a restaurant in the process of eating or drinking

While obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of a face-covering, such as a dentist or doctor visit

When federal or state law prohibits a face-covering

Exceptions to the mask mandate include:

Anyone two-years-old or younger

Anyone with trouble breathing, on oxygen or ventilator

Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or others unable to remove a face-covering without assistance

Anyone who has been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear a face-covering

Anyone actively engaged in a public safety role, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency response personnel

For the latest COVID-19 news from the City, visit icogv.org/Coronavirus.