India announces $35 billion economic stimulus package

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s finance minister is announcing a $35 billion package to stimulate the economy by boosting jobs, consumer demand, manufacturing, agriculture and exports hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the package includes 9 billion rupees ($121 million) for development of a COVID-19 vaccine by the government’s biotechnology department. The announcement comes a day after the Cabinet approved nearly 2 trillion rupees ($27 billion) in incentives over five years to manufacturers in 10 sectors, including automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food products.