Healthcare providers in Cedar Rapids to reduce elective surgeries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital are starting to reduce surgical cases that need a hospital stay after surgery.

Both hospitals will withhold scheduling elective procedures in the immediate future requiring an overnight, post-operative bed. Patients affected will be contacted by their surgeon. This is a response to preserve staffing needs as local hospitals address the rise of COVID-19 admissions.

The measure will stay in place until November 20. UnityPoint Health - Waterloo is also suspending elective surgical cases that require an inpatient bed until November 27.

Measures have been put in place at Mercy and St. Luke's for safety. The measures include limiting visitors, screening those entering facilities, promoting hand hygiene and social distancing, requiring masking and having strong cleaning procedures.

The hospitals are asking the public to protect the community and healthcare workers by:

Wearing a mask

Staying home when sick

Social distancing

Avoid gatherings

Getting a flu shot

Visit the CDC website for advice if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Mercy and St. Luke's will still accept and treat patients. Both hospitals have surge plans in effect to allow for larger capacity as needed.

If you have medical emergency, both hospitals are open. Call 911 or go to an ER right way if you have life-threatening condition. For non-urgent medical needs, use walk-in medical clinics and primary care clinics.

Call ahead prior to visiting any of the primary care clinics or schedule and appointment online. Masks are required.