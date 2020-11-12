Gadson gets ready for rematch at Flow Wrestling event this weekend

AUSTIN, TEXAS(KWWL)--Waterloo East and Iowa State wrestling great Kyven Gadson will get a rematch with the man who beat him in the finals of last month's Senior Nationals in Coralville, Iowa.

Gadson beat two-time World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder in the semifinals before losing to Moore in the finals.

Gadson is looking forward to this weekend's rematch.

Kyven Gadson/Olympic Hopeful, "I am excited and that excitement will grow and I will do my processes to keep myself even until 7pm on Saturday when I will get unleashed and ready to go and put up a lot of points and wrestle at a really high level I am super excited its a beautiful opportunity a beautiful opportunity."

The match is Saturday night at 7 in Austin, Texas.