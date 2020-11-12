Five American troops killed in helicopter crash

JERUSALEM (AP) --

An Israeli and an Egyptian official say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least seven people, including several American members of the force.

The Israeli official said five Americans are among the dead in Thursday's crash and that one survivor was being airlifted to an Israeli hospital.

The officials said the crash appeared to be an accident and there were no signs of foul play.

The helicopter belonged to the Multinational Force and Observers, an international force that monitors the 40-year-old peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.