Feeling sick? Things to consider before sending your child to school if they’re sick

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - In previous years it might have been acceptable to send your child to school if they had a simple cough or a runny nose, but now with COVID-19 there are things to consider before sending your child to school if they’re sick.

The common cold, flu, and COVID-19 all have similar symptoms, so it’s difficult to tell what you might be dealing with. If your child is having symptoms, it’s a good idea to evaluate them before sending them to school.

“If you are symptomatic and you can possibly have covid, the best thing you can do is isolate at home,” In-School Health Clinic Administrator for Waterloo Schools Karen Meacham said.

Meacham works with school nurses to educate them, and the students and staff at the schools, about any new findings or information about COVID-19. Most of their information comes from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC.

The educateiowa.gov website has resources parents can use when determining whether or not they should send their child to school if they are sick.

If you are a parent and are unsure what your child might be sick with, contacting your doctor before sending them to school might be your best option. If a child does get sent to school while sick, and is sent to the nurses office, there is only so much a school nurse is able to do.

“We highly suggest that they get evaluated. Nurses are not able...we're able to assess for symptoms but we cannot make a diagnosis,” Meacham said.

This year, sending your child to school with any symptoms can put others at risk.

“You know if you kept them out of school for one day it can prevent a possible 14 day quarantine or something else. So I think right now just to play it safe is best,” Meacham said.

If a child or parents receives a COVID test they should isolate at home until results come back.

When a child is cleared to come back to school, and are still sick, IDPH still suggests waiting until they go at least 24-hours without a fever, and their symptoms are improving.