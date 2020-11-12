EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has unveiled its first strategy for improving the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, non-binary, intersex and queer people. The plan outlined on Thursday comes amid deep concern about anti-LGBT discrimination across Europe, notably in Poland. The European Commission wants to extend the list of crimes in Europe to cover homophobic hate speech and to propose new laws to guarantee that same-sex parenthood will be recognized across the 27 member states. It says that while some progress is being made, many LGBTI people in Europe still feel discriminated against. Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova says the move “is not about ideology. This is not about being men or women. This is about love.”