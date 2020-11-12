Dubuque County approves mask mandate, it takes effect next week

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has passed a county-wide mask mandate by a vote of 3-0.

Masks will be required to be worn by anyone in in public, interior spaces. This includes outdoors--- if people can't maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Supervisors Dave Baker, Jay Wickham and Ann McDonough voted unanimously to adopt the Dubuque Co. Board of Health's mandate language.

During the meeting, Sheriff Joe Kennedy and Dubuque city attorney CJ May worked out the finer details related to enforcement.

The mask mandate is set to take effect November 18.

We will have all the details, including what this means for Dubuque County residents, tonight on KWWL News at 5 and 6.