Don Bosco falls short to Fremont Mills in state semis

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- A sluggish second half start doomed Don Bosco as the top-ranked Dons fell to Fremont Mills 32-30 in the 8-man state semifinals.

The Dons opened the game strong with a 10-yard Cael Frost connection to Ryan Naughton. Frost later ran in a 13-yard keeper to give Don Bosco a 14-12 lead at half.

In the third quarter, however, the Dons failed to put anything on the board despite twice driving inside the Fremont Mills 20 yardline. After one trip, the Knights responded with a 74-yard Seth Malcolm touchdown run. Malcolm added another in the fourth for a 24-14 lead.

The Dons twice pulled within two, first on a fumble return by Carson Tenold along with Frost's second touchdown pass to Naughton, but neither were able to get the Dons over the hump.