Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz

ATLANTA (AP) — Those opening salvos of Georgia’s twin Senate runoff campaign showcase starkly different approaches the two parties are taking to the unusual circumstances that make this newfound two-party battleground ground zero for the national battle for Senate dominance. Both sides are playing to their core supporters, the most reliable voters among the 5 million who split their ballots roughly evenly between the two sides in the first round. But for Democrats, it’s seemingly a more piecemeal, voter-by-voter approach, while Republicans are pushing a broad branding message through mass media. Whichever strategy proves more effective on Jan. 5 will help determine the ambitions and reach of President-elect Joe Biden’s tenure depending on which party ultimate controls the chamber.