Cedar Rapids Community School District approved to move to virtual learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Every student in Iowa's second-largest school district began at least two weeks of remote learning Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Education granted the district's request to move completely online.

"We are struggling to continue our programming because our employees and our students are being affected by the surge in community cases," Superintendent Noreen Bush said.

In a letter to families, Bush cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, impact on the healthcare system, and CRCSD's staff absenteeism as reasons for the move.

Students in all grades began virtual learning on Thursday. The district hopes to resume in-person learning after the Thanksgiving holiday on November 30.

Until then, Bush said all in-person and athletics activities will be suspended.

Bush spoke about the situation during a press conference with State Senator Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha and Linn County Public Health clinical services supervisor Heather Meador Thursday morning.

Since October 26, there have been 245 staff members exposed to someone in the community who later tested positive for COVID-19. At the start of this week, there were 57 new open cases.

Bush said 22 members of the district's transportation department are currently out, leaving that arm of the district's operation 'hanging by a thread.'

"We cannot pick up kids in our great yellow school buses without drivers," she said.

You can hear more from Bush, Meador and Mathis on the current COVID-19 situation in Linn County on KWWL at 5 and 6.