Rita Hart files for recount in all 24 counties of District 2

Iowa (KWWL) -- Democrat Rita Hart announced Thursday she is filing for a recount in all 24 counties of District 2.

Her campaign cited counting and tabulation irregularities over the past week.

By Friday, the campaign said they will hand-deliver written filings to all 24 county auditors outlining the request for a recount.

“With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted. Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation. Given the errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, we are moving forward today with requests for a complete recount of each precinct in the Second Congressional District to make sure all results have been reported accurately. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election." Campaign Manager Zach Meunier

Hart's request comes after Secretary of State Paul Pate announced last Friday a reporting error in Jasper County, which triggered a hand-count audit.

On Tuesday, Pate announced a different reporting error in Lucas County, which also prompted a recount for the entire county, which is scheduled to happen at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the county courthouse in Chariton.

According to Hart's campaign, Iowa law generally allows the party who is seeking a recount to post a bond, but because the margin is so narrow, Hart will not have to post a bond.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Hart by 47 votes.

The Miller-Meeks campaign released a statement on Tuesday night.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District and acknowledge my opponent Rita Hart’s grace and positive demeanor during this challenging campaign. The election is over, and it is time to move forward together and focus on the priorities that will best serve Iowans." Miller-Meeks for Congress

