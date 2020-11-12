Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her campaign said she found out about her positive test on Wednesday night.

Read her campaign's announcement here:

"She feels great and is quarantining at her home in Marion until advised to do otherwise by her physician. For planning purposes, Ashley Hinson will be participating in new member orientation for the 117th Congress virtually and is ready to get to work for the hard-working taxpayers of Iowa’s First Congressional District."

Ashley Hinson for Congress