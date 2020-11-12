Administrators say school achievement gap widening during pandemic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - School board members in Iowa City said from the start of the pandemic that one of their greatest fears was minority students being adversely affected by distanced learning.

The IT department has given hundreds of homes reliable, at-home internet connections so students can learn remotely. Instructors poured the better part of their summer into making this fall's learning modules better than the spring.

Despite all these efforts, data debuted Tuesday night says they have a long way to go.

"We're trying to keep kids and families safe, too. So, you have this very difficult balancing act. We just have to do a better job," Scott Kibby said, who's been the director of teaching and learning since July 1.

Kibby presented board members with some grim academic numbers at Tuesday's meeting; showing 37% of students across the district had a failing grade in at least one class in October.

Usually that number, taken at the midway point of the first trimester, is around 22%.

Kibby believes many teachers are struggling to develop deep connections with their students through the computer.

"Whether you were a first grader or a ninth grader, you didn't know your teacher," Kibby said.

When broken down by demographic: 30.7% of white junior high students in online-only schooling had a failing grade while 60% of Latino students and 62.6% of Black students were failing a class.

For high school it was 28% of white students, 62.2% of Latino students and 58.7% of Black students.

"All students learn differently and right now all students have to learn the same way," Fred Newell said, a Black father in the school district.

He and his wife personally know one of their daughter's teachers and says she's had a good relationship with her. But knows many other parents are struggling to keep their kids involved from home.

"I'm doing the absolute best that I can to make sure my child is able to do at least what her peers are doing," Newell said.

Forty-five percent of ICCSD students chose to stay online-only to start the year but 55% moved to a hybrid model in late September. The entire district will move back online next Monday, due to a rise in local COVID-19 cases.