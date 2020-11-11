White House suggests increased COVID-19 testing efforts in Iowa to identify asymptomatic cases

IOWA (KWWL) -- New guidance from the White House coronavirus task force calls for Iowa to increase testing efforts and models in order to identify cases and slow the virus.

A November 8 report from the task force shows that almost all counties (96%) in Iowa are in the red zone with high levels of community transmission.

The White House suggests adopting weekly testing of different groups to proactively get ahead of asymptomatic cases. The report says that proactive testing must be a strategy in addition to mask-wearing, physical distancing and other mitigation efforts.

"The silent community spread that precedes and continues throughout surges can only be identified and interrupted through proactive and increased testing and surveillance, as universities have done with frequent (weekly) required testing" White House Iowa COVID-19 report

Testing to identify and limit asymptomatic transmission should be happening in addition to the testing of symptomatic individuals and contact tracing of cases.

The report suggests that counties should expand antigen testing to all individuals in high-risk communities, and requiring tests of only symptomatic individuals will prolong the control of the pandemic.

The testing will also help identify geographic areas with high numbers of asymptomatic cases. Subsequent testing should be done in those areas among 18-40 year-olds to identify and isolate positive cases.

Universities should also be testing all students on and off campus weekly. This week, it was announced that Test Iowa established a testing site on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Read the full report here