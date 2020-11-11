Waterloo tire expert encourages winterizing your car before it’s too late

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - As temperatures begin to drop, folks are starting to prepare for winter.

It's no secret Iowa can get some pretty heavy snowfall and it becomes a matter of safety if your car is not winter-ready.

According to a survey by Bridgestone Americas Inc., 54% of winter region drivers say they've lost control of their car due to slick winter roads.

Without proper tires, drivers increase their chances of:

sliding at stop signs

sliding off the road

head-on collisions

Manager of Waterloo's Firestone Complete Auto-Care, Josh Johnson said something simple as a tire can make all the difference.

"The dangers in the winter are the asphalt gets colder, as the sun goes down, it might look like a nice day out," Johnson said, "but as the sun sets you're going to hit black ice and stuff and lose control."

Johnson also explained to "KWWL" the difference between all-season versus winter tires and why it's a key tool for driving in snow.

"A standard all season tire is a harder rubber whereas a snow tire is a softer rubber that warms up quicker and grips to the asphalt when it's cold," Johnson said.

Johnson also recommends drivers to make sure your car's battery, antifreeze, and wipers are winter-ready in order to make the roads safer this winter.

For more information on winterizing your car, click HERE.