WATCH: Cedar Valley students get creative in honoring veterans in 2020

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The pandemic continues to cancel or alter annual traditions for various holidays. For Veterans Day 2020, many events and tributes went virtual including those from Cedar Valley High Schools.

"We're still observing this day appreciating other sacrifices," said Waterloo's West High School Band Director Danny Kleinheinz.

He and others in the music department at West High started collaborating at the beginning of October.

"We kind of got together and decided, 'You know if we can come up with some way to do this and honor the veterans and keep everybody safe. We sure want to go forward with it if we can.'" said Luke Overton, the choir director at West High.

Students rehearsed for roughly two weeks before making the final recordings below.

"It's been through the power of technology that we were able to record each group separately and layer them together digitally, so that we can keep our numbers small, keep everybody distance, and still get a completed project in the digital sense instead of a physical," Overton said.

Both music educators wanted to create the piece with veterans in mind and also those who may be in a long term care facility, no longer able to venture out as often.

"One of the things that we did with this project was we sent this out to the senior living facilities in the area and I know a lot of students are are feeling that, not being able to see grandparents that may be residents of those," Kleinheinz said.

With a year full of change, students have become experts at adapting.

"Because we've changed so many things that one or two more changes wasn't a huge upsetting of our norms because all of our norms are a little bit different this year," said Overton.

Watch more on the making of the tribute here.

The Cedar Falls High School Wind Assembly also taking part in a virtual tribute this year. They performed "An American Fanfare" by Rick Kirby.

Also, Hudson High School Juniors in Paul Simmer's government class spent their class time this week by helping clean up yards of veterans in town.

"Students usually provide a veterans day assembly and a meal following, but due to concern with COVID-19, students had to be creative in serving and being safe at the same time. The students did all the work where they planned, communicated, and organized schedules and materials. So, all the credit goes to them and I am very proud of them," Simmer wrote.

Interviews that aired on KWWL were conducted by our news team. All other footage was shared by the various school districts mentioned. Footage from within the rehearsal at Waterloo's West High School was also provided by Waterloo Community Schools.