VETERANS DAY SLIDESHOW: Honoring those who served

Veteran2
Gerald Winger, USMC, Korean War Purple Heart recipient. Submitted by Sue Reisdorf
Veteran3
Donald Martins, who passed away in March and served in the Korean War as a mechanic. Submitted by Emily Martins
Veteran4
Wayne Miller, served in WW2. He lives in Long Beach, CA. Submitted by Catherine Miller
Veteran5
Dwaine "Bud" Brockmeyer (from Calmar-Postville-West Union) at McGuire AFB in New Jersey; 1951-1955. Submitted by Candy Brockmeyer
Veteran6
Sgt Richard G Eastman from Marshalltown, Iowa who served during WWII. Submitted by Dawn Larie Michel
Veteran7
Leon Edward Weber, who served in the Army during WWll. Submitted by Lisa Plum
Veteran8
Dennis P. Friedhoff, Army, Private First Class. Submitted by Dani Friedhoff
Veteran9
Gerald Pickel, Vietnam Veteran. Submitted by Adam Pickel
Veteran10
Edwin C. Ash, US Army Vietnam, awarded the Bronze Star. Submitted by Regina Ash-Moore
Veteran11
Duane Lentner, Army. Submitted by David Lentner
Veteran1
Submitted by Kathy Kramer Villhauer
Veteran12
Rick Blietz, US Navy. Submitted by Emily McCormick
Veteran13
Flores Leyen, US Navy. Submitted by Derek Leyen
Veteran14
William Moran, U.S. Navy Seal Vietnam. Submitted by Shasta Zimmerman
Veteran15
John W. Muhleman III. U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Submitted by Debbie Brandel
Veteran16
WWII, France. Submitted by Patrick Lydick
Veteran17
A father and son, years apart. Submitted by Pete Fuller
Veteran18
John N. Kramer GM2 US Navy WWII. Submitted by Laura Newgren
Veteran19
Thomas Dickson, who served in Korea. Submitted by Amanda Anderson
Veteran20
Lavern Wachal and Sgt. Sterling Wisecup. Submitted by Ashley Grimm
Veteran21
Lenny Anderson, who served in WWII (Navy) and Korea (Army). Submitted by Amanda Anderson
Veteran22
Al Cregger, USMC. Submitted by Derek Leyen
Veteran23
Cliff Leyen, USMC. Submitted by Derek Leyen
Veteran24
James Murray, US Navy. Submitted by Tami Guzzle
Veteran25
Alvin Sbiral, US Navy. Submitted by Judy Fencl
Veteran26
Wayne Sbiral, served in the Air Force in Vietnam. Submitted by Judy Fencl
Veteran27
Gumecindo P. Berumez. WWII Air Force Sgt. Submitted by Michael Berumez
